KARACHI: The Directorate General of Immigration and Passport (DG&IP) of Pakistan has explained the comprehensive procedure for the replacement of a missing passport.

The DG&IP guides citizens living in Pakistan and lost their travelling document to immediately file a passport missing report with the number at the concerned police station.

If the applicant doesn’t remember his passport number, he can submit a written complaint along with copies of his Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) or National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

In the case of minors, a Child Registration Certificate (CRC) must be provided.

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Following the registration of the report in the police station, the applicant is also required to submit a police report at the nearest regional passport office.

Requirements for Overseas Pakistanis:

If an individual loses their passport for a third time, the relevant Pakistani mission overseas may review the case before forwarding it to the DG&IP for further instructions.

Fee for missing Document:

If a person lost passport for the first time, applicants have to pay double the standard fee. If lost for a second time, the fee increases to four times the normal amount.

The fee for a 36-page passport valid for five years is set at Rs. 9,000 under the normal processing category, and Rs. 15,000 will be charged for urgent processing.

For a 10-year validity period, the fee is Rs. 13,400 for normal processing and Rs. 22,400 for urgent delivery.

A 72-page documnet fee is set at Rs. 16,400 for normal processing and Rs. 27,000 for urgent, with a five-year validity period.

For a 10-year validity, the processing fees are Rs. 24,800 and Rs. 40,400, respectively.

For a 100-page passport, the applicant has to pay Rs. 18,000 for normal and Rs. 36,000 for urgent processing with a five-year validity period.

The fees for a 10-year validity are Rs. 27,000 under the normal and Rs. 54,000 under the urgent category.