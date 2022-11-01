‘Pathaan’: Fan-made teaser of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer thrills netizens

A fan-made teaser of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Pathaan” is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

“ Pathaan ” will release on January 25 next year. “King Khan” along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will play leading roles in the upcoming film.



Siddharth Anand has written and directed the film. Aditya Chopra and Alexander Dostal produced the film.

An official first look of Shah Rukh Khan’s film is yet to be released yet. However, fans have been creating their teasers.

The fan-made teaser of the upcoming film is a compilation of the previous works of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The fans also showed included Salman Khan in the clip as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor is frequently teasing fans regarding the project by sharing pictures of his toned abs and physique.

“Pathaan” will mark his return to the silver screens. He had made cameo appearances in “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect“. He made a special appearance in the Ayan Mukerji-directed film “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva“.

