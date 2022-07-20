Shahrukh Khan’s trainer details his body transformation in ‘Pathaan’

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s personal trainer has detailed his untiring efforts for the inspiring body transformation, in the anticipated title ‘Pathaan’.

During a recent conversation with an India-based media outlet, fitness trainer Prashant Subhash, who has been working with Shahrukh Khan for years at this point, shared insights about his training for the title.

He revealed, “I have been training Shah Rukh for 24 years; in the last four, we have been working specifically for this film,” adding that “though the pandemic hampered the pace and progress, he has been consistent. Since his look in Pathaan is very different, Shah Rukh started doing a lot of lifting heavy.”

About the actor’s diet, which had to be altered for the shredded body, the fitness trainer shared that SRK incorporated a protein-rich diet including lean meat, egg whites and lentils.

“Everything in diet was planned and measured — from carbs, to fat, and protein. Transformations are always about teamwork,” Prashant elaborated.

“Despite injuries serving as a setback, he came back stronger by pulling off deadlifts, pull-ups, and working on his core, and legs. His discipline is commendable,” he mentioned.

On the actor’s discipline, the trainer shared, “It is so amazing to see his transformation, which wouldn’t have been possible without his hard work. By maintaining not just physical strength, but also mental in tough times like the pandemic, he is no less than a fitness icon for everyone.”

It is pertinent to mention that the makers of ‘Pathaan’ revealed the release date of the movie earlier this year with a minute-long teaser video, featuring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone with Shahrukh Khan.

The Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

