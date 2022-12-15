“Burn the cinema where they screen Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan”

Mahant of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi Raju Das called on people to burn cinemas that screen “Pathaan” because of its song “Besharam Rang“.

The song “Besharam Rang” from “Pathaan” is under fire as the saffron-coloured bikini of Deepika Padukone has hurt religious sentiments.

An Indian news agency reported that Mahant Raju Das has found it to be “Besharam Rang” insult to the religious sentiment and its seers. He blamed the “Chak De India” star for insulting Sanatan dharma and questioned why the “Race 2” star w to wear the bikini.

“I appeal to people to boycott the film and burn the theatres wherever the movie will be screened,” he said as quoted in the report. “The makers of the film should also be treated in the same manner.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra had criticized Deepika Padukone’s attire in “Besharam Rang”. He said the state government could not allow the screening unless those parts are removed.

Moreover, an advocate of the Supreme Court Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone and ban the film in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

