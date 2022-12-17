‘Pathaan’: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new look of John Abraham

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the new look of his “Pathaan” co-star John Abraham from their film.

The unveiling of the new look was Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday gift to John Abraham.

He penned a sweet birthday wish for him on the social media application Twitter. He tweeted, “On-screen foe, off-screen buddy… Happy Birthday dearest John Abraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan…”

In the poster, John Abraham was wearing a black high-neck T-shirt, leather jacket and matching trousers. He was holding a gun and giving a piercing gaze.

The “Dhoom” star’s new look won social media and the expressed excitement to see the two veterans collide on-screen.

John Abraham will play an antagonist in “Pathaan” which releases on January 25 next year.

About “Pathaan“, the action thriller flick is headlined by A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will mark the full-fledged Bollywood comeback of King Khan after four years hiatus.

Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone led “Pathaan” became the latest Bollywood title to be the victim of boycott trends on Twitter. Apart from netizens, the film also faced objections from Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra as well as Mahant Raju Das, of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi, for the attire of the heroine in the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

