‘Pathaan’ success is ‘strictly personal’ for Shahrukh Khan

“ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2023

Reacting to the post, a loyal SRK fan wrote, “Thank you for so much for Pathaan, it has been a festival for SRKians and it’s a personal victory for all of us.”

Another also thanked him back saying, “Thanks sir for entertaining us all these years and given us Great performances and cult movies and congrats for the phenomenal success of The all time grosser #Pathaan its win for us as much is for you.”

“Pathaan Success Feels like a personal success,” another comment on the post read.