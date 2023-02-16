Pathaan vs Tiger film in the works

Yash Raj Films is reportedly planning to make a crossover film, wherein Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s characters ‘Pathaan‘ and ‘Tiger‘ would go up against each other.

Indian entertainment news agency Pinkvilla, citing sources, said the project is locked and Aditya Chopra – who directed ‘Pathaan‘ and ‘Tiger‘ films – is working on the project.

“The plot of this epic two-hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked,” a source said. “The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khans since the release of ‘Karan Arjun’ in 1995.

“The story of this Tiger – Pathaan two hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe.”

The report stated that fans are expected to be reminded of Iron Man vs Captain America and Batman vs Superman in ‘Captain America: Civil War‘ and ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice‘ in the upcoming ‘Pathaan vs Tiger’ film.

The source said, “It’s going to be Tiger vs Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a face-off between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe.”

Pathaan, which marked Shah Rukh Khan’s in a full-fledged role after four years, is the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with INR970 crore.

