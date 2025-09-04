Patrick Gibson cast as James Bond in 007 First Light

Amazon and IO Interactive have roped in actor Patrick Gibson as James Bond in the upcoming video game, 007 First Light.

The developers confirmed in the September 3 PlayStation State of Play event that the Irish actor will voice the iconic spy in the game.

Joining Patrick Gibson are Lennie James as Greenway, Priyanga Burford as M, Alastair Mackenzie as Q, Kiera Lester as Moneypenny, while Noémie Nakai lend her voice to Ms. Roth.

According to IO Interactive, 007 First Light will follow James Bond during his time as a Royal Navy air crewman.

He is drawn into MI6 training after committing “an audacious act of bravery.”

The James Bond game will be released on March 27, 2026, across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch 2.

The game is available for pre-order, with the standard version at $69.99.

The developer has also offered a special edition with a price of $299.99, which also features the Base Game, Deluxe Edition Content, Golden Gun Figurine, Certificate of Authenticity, Steelcase with magnet, Golden Gun weapon skin, and Obsidian Gold suit.

The confirmation about Patrick Gibson as James Bond in the game comes amid speculations about the casting for Denis Villeneuve’s live-action film.

In June this year, Amazon MGM Studios roped in the notable filmmaker to direct the next entry in the iconic spy franchise.

However, the makers have yet to announce any casting decisions for the project.