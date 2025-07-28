Oasis stars’ brother Paul Gallagher charged with sexual assault

Paul Gallagher, the older brother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher, has been charged with rape and threatening to kill.

The development came a year after UK authorities launched an investigation into his alleged involvement in the crimes, BBC reported on Monday.

In a statement to local media outlets, a spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed the charges against the 59-year-old.

“A man has been charged with numerous offences – including rape, coercive control, and sexual assault. Paul Gallagher, 59, of Manor Park Road, East Finchley, has been charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” said a spokesperson for the Met Police.

The spokesperson continued, “The offences are reported to have taken place between 2022 – 2024. The charges follow an investigation which commenced in 2024. A woman is being supported by specially-trained officers. Gallagher will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 27 August.”

Reports said that Paul Gallagher will appear before a court in London on Wednesday, August 27.

It is worth noting here that the 59-year-old is a year older than Noel and seven years older than Liam.

While his brothers are best known for Oasis, Paul had no involvement in the band and built a career in photography and DJing.

Despite having no involvement in Oasis, he is reportedly close to his younger brothers and remains a large part of the music stars’ lives.