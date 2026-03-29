Paul McCartney charts childhood streets in first album in five years

LONDON—Paul McCartney takes fans down the streets of his Liverpool childhood in his first solo album in ​more than five years due out in May.

The title “The Boys ‌of Dungeon Lane” comes from a lyric in the album’s first single “Days We Left Behind”, released on Thursday – “a memory song for me,” ​McCartney said in a statement.

“I was thinking just that, ​about the days I left behind and I do ⁠often wonder if I’m just writing about the past ​but then I think how can you write about anything ​else? It’s just a lot of memories of Liverpool,” the 83-year-old said.

The tracks evoke his childhood in post-war Liverpool, his parents and adventures shared ​with band mates George Harrison and John Lennon before ​the world had woken up to the Beatles, according to a statement ‌on ⁠his website.

“It involves a bit in the middle about John and Forthlin Road which is the street I used to live in. Dungeon Lane is near there,” McCartney said about “Days We ​Left Behind”.

“I used ​to live ⁠in a place called Speke which is quite working class. We didn’t have much at all ​but it didn’t matter because all the ​people were ⁠great and you didn’t notice you didn’t have much.”

McCartney worked with producer Andrew Watt and recorded the album, which also includes ⁠new love ​songs, in Los Angeles and Sussex, ​between legs of his global tour.

“The Boys of Dungeon Lane” is McCartney’s 18th ​solo studio album.