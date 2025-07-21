Paul Wesley confirms engagement to Natalie Kuckenburg

Hollywood heartthrob Paul Wesley has announced his engagement to German model Natalie Kuckenburg, after years of dating.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Hollywood star Paul Wesley, 42, best known for starring as Stefan Salvatore in the supernatural series ‘The Vampire Diaries’, has been engaged to young model Natalie Kuckenburg, 25, she announced in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Taking to her official handle over the weekend, the German-Brazilian model posted a monochromatic snap of her hand, held by Wesley, as she flaunted a sparkler on her ring finger. “Yes 🤍 Always and forever,” she wrote in the caption of the picture post, confirming that the actor, who has been married twice previously, popped the question to Kuckenburg, after nearly three years of dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Kuckenburg (@nataliekuckenburg)

Notably, Wesley first sparked dating rumours with Kuckenburg back in 2022, when the two enjoyed an Italy getaway in November, including a romantic dinner date in Nerano. Since then, both have been quite regular in the social media posts of their respective partners.

It is worth noting here that Wesley has been married twice previously.

He first tied the knot with his ‘Killer Movie’ co-star Torrey DeVitto in 2011, after dating her for four years. However, the two were divorced in 2013.

He was then married to Brad Pitt’s current flame, jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, from 2019 till 2022. Their divorce was finalised last February.

Also Read: Why was Jesse Metcalfe turned down in ‘Vampire Diaries’ audition?