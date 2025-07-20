Paulo Costa outpoints Roman Kopylov in UFC 318 co-main event

Paulo Costa returned to winning ways with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Roman Kopylov in the UFC 318 co-main event, held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Costa, ranked No13 in the UFC middleweight division, was under pressure heading into the fight. Having lost four of his previous five bouts, the former title challenger needed a win to remain relevant in the rankings.

His opponent, No 14 ranked Roman Kopylov, entered the octagon on a strong run, with two consecutive wins and six victories from his last seven fights.

From the opening round, Costa pushed forward and targeted Kopylov with sharp leg and body kicks.

He landed the cleaner shots in the exchanges, including a right hand that knocked Kopylov down briefly. Costa’s steady work earned him the edge in the first round.

In the second frame, Costa kept up the pressure, focusing his attacks on Kopylov’s body with both kicks and punches.

He rocked the Russian with a straight right and continued to control the pace. Although Kopylov landed a few counters, Costa’s volume and pressure stood out.

The third and final round saw Kopylov try to turn the tide, increasing his output.

However, Costa remained composed, using his jab to manage distance and landing key right hands during their exchanges. Despite a strong effort from Kopylov, Costa closed the fight strongly.

In the end, all three judges scored the bout in Costa’s favour, with two UFC scorecards reading 30-27 and one 29-28.

The win marked an important moment for Paulo Costa, helping him retain his spot in the rankings and reassert his position in the middleweight division.

Roman Kopylov, though competitive throughout, was unable to match Costa’s pressure and output over three rounds.