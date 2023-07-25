28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Advertisement -

‘Pay attention!’: PM Shehbaz scolds Khurram Dastgir during speech

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has scolded Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir for not paying attention to his speech during an event in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was addressing a ceremony for development projects in Dera Ismail Khan.

When elaborating on power crisis and circular debts, the premier found Khurram Dastgir busy talking with Zahid Akram Durrani who was sitting next to him on the front seats.

Amid speech, PM Sharif scolded Dastgir and said, “Pay attention to what I am saying and then talk to someone else.”

During the speech, the premier called the federal minister twice but he did not pay attention. Later, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ghulam Ali asked Dastgir to listen to the premier.

DI Khan speech

PM Sharif said Pakistan successfully averted the threat of default and added no mater which government comes into power after elections, together, we will change the fate of this country.

While addressing the audience, PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that through our day and night hard work, we will change the destiny of this country. Yesterday, a decision was made to increase electricity prices on the strict conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further mentioned that we had to go through negotiations and discussions with the IMF to sign the agreement, and conspiracies were also at their peak. The previous government broke the agreement after signing it, and we had to bear the consequences, he maintained.

If God forbid, the country defaults, my forehead would have been marked with shame, and my grave would have borne the inscription.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.