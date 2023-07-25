‘Pay attention!’: PM Shehbaz scolds Khurram Dastgir during speech

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has scolded Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir for not paying attention to his speech during an event in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was addressing a ceremony for development projects in Dera Ismail Khan.

When elaborating on power crisis and circular debts, the premier found Khurram Dastgir busy talking with Zahid Akram Durrani who was sitting next to him on the front seats.

“غور سے بات سنو۔۔ باتیں بعد میں کرنا۔” وزیر توانوئی خرم دستگیر کو وزیر اعظم سے ڈانٹ پڑ گئی#ARYNews #ShehbazSharif pic.twitter.com/JmOo6FDpk8 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 25, 2023

Amid speech, PM Sharif scolded Dastgir and said, “Pay attention to what I am saying and then talk to someone else.”

During the speech, the premier called the federal minister twice but he did not pay attention. Later, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ghulam Ali asked Dastgir to listen to the premier.

DI Khan speech

PM Sharif said Pakistan successfully averted the threat of default and added no mater which government comes into power after elections, together, we will change the fate of this country.

While addressing the audience, PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that through our day and night hard work, we will change the destiny of this country. Yesterday, a decision was made to increase electricity prices on the strict conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further mentioned that we had to go through negotiations and discussions with the IMF to sign the agreement, and conspiracies were also at their peak. The previous government broke the agreement after signing it, and we had to bear the consequences, he maintained.

If God forbid, the country defaults, my forehead would have been marked with shame, and my grave would have borne the inscription.