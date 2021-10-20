Thursday, October 21, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Reuters

PayPal in talks to buy Pinterest – source

test

PayPal is in talks to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest, according to a person directly familiar with the matter.

The companies have discussed a potential price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, according to Bloomberg News. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest’s closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday.

PayPal and Pinterest did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. The source requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

PayPal’s shares were down about 3.5%, while Pinterest’s shares were up over 10% at $61.55.

News of the potential deal comes less than a week after The social media platform’s co-founder Evan Sharp announced plans to leave the company to join LoveFrom, a firm led by Jony Ive, the designer of many iconic Apple products.

Sharp founded the online scrapbook and photo-sharing platform along with Ben Silbermann, who is the company’s chief executive officer, and Paul Sciarra, who left in 2012.

Reuters

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.