PBC condemns PTI’s demand of CJP recusal from party’s cases

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) demand for Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to recuse himself from hearing cases related to the party, ARY News reported.

According to the official statement, the PBC termed the demand as “unfortunate and unacceptable” saying that it was an attempt to pressure the CJP and undermine the independence of the judiciary.

The council emphasized that the CJP is a highly respected and impartial judge, and his integrity is beyond question.

The PBC also highlighted that the CJP has always upheld the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution, and any attempts to malign him or the judiciary would be rejected.

The council reiterated its commitment to upholding the principles of an independent judiciary and the rule of law.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa rescue himself from benches hearing cases related to party and its founder Imran Khan.

A statement issued after the PTI core committee demanded the recusal of CJP Qazi Faez Isa from cases related to PTI and founder Imran Khan, citing concerns over bias and impartiality.

The PTI alleged that the Chief Justice’s hearing of their cases has a “negative impact” on the fair trial.

The demand came as the Supreme Court is hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) reserved seats case on June 3. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would head the bench.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan appeared before Supreme Court bench, led by CJP Isa, in a case pertaining to amendments to National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance 1999.