PBC gives 24-hour ultimatum for registering case against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council has given a 24-hour ultimatum to provincial government to register case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other for the authorities’ alleged torture of lawyers in Lahore during PTI’s Azadi March, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Jaffer Tayyar – Vice-Chairman of Punjab Bar Council – said that a case should be registered against Rana Sanaullah, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab and others following the orders of Sessions Court.

He further said that a contempt of court petition will be filed if the government failed to register case against those responsible for authorities’ alleged torture of lawyers.

Jaffer Tayyar strongly condemned the alleged torture of lawyers during PTI’s Azadi March, terming it a shameful act.

Taking over the presser, Irfan Saeed – Chairman of Punjab Bar Executive Committee – demanded that the cases registered against the lawyers should be disposed off immediately. ” If lawyers continue to be subjected to such torture, society cannot survive,” he added.

A day earlier, a Lahore district and sessions court ordered the registration of cases against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others against police torture of PTI workers during party’s recently held ‘Azadi March’.

Advocate Haider Majeed had filed an application in the Lahore sessions court, seeking the registration of cases against the interior minister and Punjab police officials under Section-166(1), 352 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The learned judge after completing the hearing on the application announced the registration of criminal cases against Rana Sanaullah, CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations under Section-166, 352 and 427.

