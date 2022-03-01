Jinnah Airport’s main runway partially closed

Karachi: According to a notice issued by PCAA, Jinnah International Airport’s main runway will remain partially closed for the next one month, ARY News reported.

According to the notice issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the airstrip will be partially closed for 5 days a week for 2 hours, from March 1 to March 31.

All planes will be redirected to the alternate runway for take-offs and landings, the notice said.

According to the PCAA authorities, the purpose of the closure is to clean it off the tire rubber that sticks to the runway during landings and takeoffs.

On Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, the Jinnah International Airport’s runway will be closed from 8 am to 10 am, while on Wednesday the closure will last from 9:30 am to 11 am, and the closure timings on Friday will be 9 am to 11 am.

