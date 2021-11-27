PCAA refutes report of suspension of flights at Quetta airport

QUETTA: The spokesperson of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has refuted the reports regarding the suspension of flights at Quetta International Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, the central runway of the Quetta airport has entered into the re-construction phase. Due to the construction process, the central runway of Quetta airport will not be available for operating flights from today.

The secondary runway of the airport is being used to operate flights, said the spokesperson, adding that the main terminal building is being expanded at the Quetta airport.

READ: LAHORE AIRPORT’S RUNWAY CLOSED AFTER CARGO PLANE TYRE BURSTS

Earlier in the month, it was learnt that the repair work of the central runway of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport remained incomplete that could affect the flight operation this month.

The flight operation at the Lahore airport is likely to be affected this month amid the winter season due to the non-completion of repair work of the central runway that had been scheduled to be completed in 1.5 years.

Secondary runway 36-L is being used as an alternative to run flight operations at the Lahore airport.

According to the airport administration, the repair work of the central runway is continued at full pace. Due to the repair work, the landing of big aircraft was not permitted, said the administration, adding that all airlines have been informed regarding the runway repair work.

It added that the flights’ schedule will be revised due to the winter season and fog issues.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!