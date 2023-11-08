PCB accept Inzamam’s resignation as chief selector

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted the resignation of Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector, ARY News reported.

The PCB spokesperson said that Inzamam-ul-Haq’s resignation has been accepted as the chairman of the national men’s selection committee and junior selection committee and will announce his replacement in due course.

He voluntarily stepped down from his position on 30 October 2023 in order to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations, PCB spokesperson added.

A five-member fact-finding committee has been formed by the board to investigate allegations regarding conflict of interest reported in the media about the team selection process. The findings of this inquiry will be submitted to the PCB Management promptly.

Earlier today in an interview with a private news channel, Inzamam lashed out at the PCB management saying his counsel sent an email to the cricket board but neither they responded nor called the former cricketer for meeting.

He said that “PCB chairman tried to save himself in his interview by issuing statements instead of talking to me” Inzaman added.

Read More: PCB committee launches investigation against Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq is accused of being a stakeholder in a certain players’ agent firm. It was also said that he selected the World Cup 2023 squad keeping in view the firm’s interests.

Haq also resigned as the chairman of the national men’s selection committee and junior selection committee.

“I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict-of-interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector” Inzamam-ul-Haq said in a statement.

While talking to a private TV channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that he is ready for any inquiry that the Pakistan Cricket Board wants to conduct regarding his days as chief selector but is resigning for questions were raised about the transparency in the selection process for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 amid the team’s failing campaign.