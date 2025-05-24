PCB announces ticket prices for Bangladesh series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced ticket prices for the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 28 May to 1 June.

Three T20Is will be played on 28, 30 May and 1 June, with the first ball set to be bowled at 8pm PST.

Tickets will be available to fans from 25 May onwards at TCS Express Centres only. In the first phase, tickets will be available tomorrow at TCS Express centres located at Davis Road and Gulberg, Lahore.

“To encourage fans to come to the ground, affordable prices have been set for the matches. The general enclosures (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Ahmed) at the Gaddafi Stadium will be available to fans at PKR 200,” a press statement issued by the PCB read.

The first-class enclosures (Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz) will be available at PKR 300, while the premium enclosures (Rajas and Saeed Anwar) will be available to fans at PKR 400.

The VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) will be available to fans at PKR 500. Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas (VVIP enclosures) at the Jinnah End and Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram (VVIP enclosures) at the Iqbal End will be available to fans at PKR 2,000.

Additionally, the fans can witness action from Gallery (hospitality) boxes at PKR 2,000. Fans wishing to watch their cricketing stars can buy a maximum of four tickets on one CNIC card.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PCB announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh.

Agha Salman will lead the Pakistan side in the series. The squad includes Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed, and Faheem Ashraf. Others named are Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Naseem Shah.