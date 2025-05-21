PCB reveals selection criteria for Bangladesh series as Babar, Rizwan miss out

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the selection criteria for the Bangladesh T20I series, as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were dropped from the squad.

Earlier today, the PCB announced the revised schedule for the upcoming T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Initially, Bangladesh were scheduled to play five T20Is in Pakistan, however, it has now been confirmed that the tour will consist of three T20Is.

The PCB also announced the squad for the upcoming series as senior players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, were sidelined.

All-rounder Salman Agha will lead the 16-member Pakistan side, which includes Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed, and Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Naseem Shah.

At the time of the announcement, the Pakistan Cricket Board said that the players’ selection was based on their performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

“The squad has been selected based on players’ performances in the ongoing HBL PSL X, which concludes on 25 May,” the PCB said in the statement.

It is worth noting here that Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, led by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, respectively, have been eliminated from the PSL 10 in the group stage.

The wicketkeeping batter amassed 367 runs in 10 games for his side, including a century and a fifty.

Babar Azam found it hard to get going in most of the games, as he managed to score 288 runs for Peshawar Zalmi in 10 games.

The right-handed batter scored his runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 128.57.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars are in the race for a place in the PSL 10 final.