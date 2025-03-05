PCB, Bangladesh discuss white ball series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are in talks to hold a white ball series between the two countries, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

President of Bangladesh Cricket Board, Faruque Ahmed, and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, confirmed the discussions during a media talk at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Faruque Ahmed said that, in addition to the Future Tour Programme (FTP), the two boards have been in talks about scheduling a white-ball series.

BCB President expressed hope for improved relations between the two boards, leading to more cricketing opportunities.

“We’re thinking about a white ball series apart from the Future Tour Programme (FTP), where the Pakistan team can visit Bangladesh after their Sri Lankan series to play limited-overs games,” Ahmed said.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi added that both boards are making progress on the series and will announce details soon.

He noted, “We have been discussing the series for the last several weeks, and both boards will make an announcement very soon.”

Since the ouster of former prime minister Hasina Wajid, bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have significantly improved, bringing the two nations closer together, and paved the way for increased cooperation in cricket.

Earlier today, Pakistan and Bangladesh expressed satisfaction over the growing ties between both the countries.

The development came during a meeting between Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and Bangladesh Secretary Commerce Mahbubur Rahman in Dhaka.

The meeting discussed various aspects of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum of these relations. They also discussed prospects of further enhancing these relations in the coming days.