PCB decides not to appoint anyone as vice captain for T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to not appoint anyone as a vice-captain of the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, ARY News reported.

The statement came at the time when sources reported that Pakistan’s star speedster Shaheen Afridi has declined the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) offer to become the national team’s vice-captain.

According to PCB’s official statement, “It was unanimously decided not to appoint anyone. As no such offer was made to anyone.”

The board further said that the national team is fully united, committed and keenly looking forward to the upcoming matches in the UK and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Yesterday, sources revealed that the selection committee had offered Shaheen Afridi to become the team’s vice-captain, which he refused to accept.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen Shah Afridi took over the captaincy of the T20I team after Babar Azam resigned from his role as all-format captain following the national team’s dismal performance in the ODI World Cup in India last year.

However, his tenure as Pakistan’s captain was short-lived in which he led the national side in only one series at the international level. The Greenshirts were defeated 4-1 by New Zealand in a T20I series.

PCB revealed that the decision to remove Shaheen Shah Afridi from the captaincy role was driven by their commitment to effectively manage player workloads, thereby sustaining peak performance levels.