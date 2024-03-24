PCB dissolves national selection committee

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dissolved the current National Cricket Selection Committee, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the cricket board has dissolved the National Cricket Selection Committee and the new committee will be announced soon.

The Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson said that the new selection committee will be free to use its powers in the selection process of the national cricket team.

The development came after sources revealed on March 18 that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will further empower the National Cricket Selection Committee with full authority.

Sources claimed that the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi urged that the selection committee should be granted complete authority, expressing his commitment to refrain from interfering in matters related to the selection committee.

Sources revealed that the selection committee will be responsible for the selection of the national team and the captain, adding that the empowered departments, including the selection committee, will be accountable for their decisions.

Meanwhile, sources have asserted that the decision regarding the other selectors, including Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, will be made within a week.

Additionally, the board has set a target of one week for finalizing decisions regarding coaches as the board remains optimistic about appointing foreign coaches for the national cricket team.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mohsin Naqvi, former caretaker chief minister of Punjab was elected unopposed as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

The elections were held at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore, where Punjab’s caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was elected unopposed as the 37th chief of the PCB. Naqvi will serve as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman for three years.