Monday, March 18, 2024
PCB empowers national selection committee with full authority

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday decided to further empower the National Cricket Selection Committee with full authority, ARY News reported.

Sources claimed that the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi urged that the selection committee should be granted complete authority, expressing his commitment to refrain from interfering in matters related to the selection committee.

Sources revealed that the selection committee will be responsible for the selection of the national team and the captain, adding that the empowered departments, including the selection committee, will be accountable for their decisions.

Meanwhile, sources have asserted that the decision regarding the other selectors, including Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, will be made within a week.

Additionally, the board has set a target of one week for finalizing decisions regarding coaches as the board remains optimistic about appointing foreign coaches for the national cricket team.

