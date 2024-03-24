PCB, forms, seven-member selection committee, sans a chairman

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, announced the formation of a seven-member National Cricket Selection Committee, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi terminated the post of selection committee chairman and announced the new selection committee will consist of seven members, with each member holding equal responsibilities and authority.

“There would be no chairman of the selection committee,” the PCB Chairman said during a presser.

Mohsin Naqvi disclosed the names of the committee members, which include former Test cricketers Mohammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, and Asad Shafiq, who will be part of the selection committee along with the team captain and head coach. He emphasized that the majority decision will prevail among the committee members.

He assured that there would be no interference in the selection committee’s decisions, emphasizing that the team’s selection would solely be the committee’s prerogative.

The PCB Chairman disclosed that efforts are underway concerning the national team’s coaching staff. Although discussions were in progress with one coach, media attention prompted the coach to withdraw from negotiations.

However, a panel of coaches is being formed, and their names will be announced within two to four days. He assured that once the final decision is made, it will be communicated.

“Work has been done on each member of the selection committee, with four members present here, one person has been hired as a data analyst and there will be two coordinators,” the PCB Chairman mentioned during the presser.

Mohsin Naqvi revealed that Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf’s contract has been renewed, and discussions have been held with Imad Wasim regarding his role as a frontline spinner. However, no discussions regarding NOC were discussed. Players are going to the Kakul Academy for a fitness camp.