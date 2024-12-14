PCB BoG meeting summoned to discuss ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors will meet on December 18 to discuss matters related to the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be played in Pakistan next year, ARY News reported citing sources.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will chair the meeting which would also be attended by other high-ups of the board. The agenda of the meeting includes discussions on the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, and the upcoming cricket season 2025.

The sources also revealed that the meeting will discuss the performance of the Pakistan team in each format of the game. Furthermore, the meeting will include a briefing on the upgradation of stadiums across the country.

The meeting will be held on December 18 in Islamabad.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s principled stance on the Champions Trophy.

Read More: Champions Trophy 2025 hybrid model ‘finalised’

In his meeting Shehbaz Sharifm Mohsin Naqvi informed the prime minister that the PCB is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister remarked that at the ICC, Chairman PCB has represented the voice of 240 million Pakistanis.

Separately, in a major breakthrough on Champions Trophy 2025, the ICC and the PCB reportedly agreed to adopt a hybrid model for the global tournaments hosted in Pakistan and India until 2027.

According to a report by Cricinfo, the hybrid model will allow Pakistan and India to play their games at ICC tournaments hosted by the other country at a neutral venue. The agreement was reportedly reached after meetings between ICC chief Jay Shah and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai.

ICC has three global events scheduled in Pakistan and India between 2024 and 2027: the Champions Trophy in Pakistan (February 2025), the women’s ODI World Cup in India (2025), and the men’s T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka (2026).