PCB opens up on removing Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday revealed the reason behind the decision to remove Shaheen Shah Afridi as the captain of the Pakistan Men’s national Cricket team in T20I, ARY News reported.

A change in the PCB set-up has resulted in a change in leadership as newly-appointed board chairman Mohsin Naqvi handed over the captaincy of the white-ball teams to Babar Azam.

Shaheen Afridi took over the captaincy of the T20I team after Babar Azam resigned from his role as all-format captain following the national team’s horror run in the ODI World Cup in India last year.

However, Shaheen Afridi’s tenure as the captain of the Pakistan national team was short-lived as he led the team in only one series at the international level — a 4-1 defeat to New Zealand in a T20I series.

The PCB, in a statement, explained that this decision was driven by their commitment to effectively manage player workloads, thereby sustaining peak performance levels.

Acknowledging the necessity of rotation and adequate rest, especially for key players like Shaheen Afridi, the board aims to ensure the longevity of their careers in the sport.

“While Shaheen Afridi has undeniably proven himself as a star fast bowler, leading Pakistan’s pace attack over the years, the board recognises the importance of rotation and rest to maintain his peak performance,” it said.

The PCB added that this decision aligns with board’s commitment to safeguarding the longevity of the players, especially fast bowlers given their injury timelines in the past two years.

By appointing Babar Azam as the new captain, the board seeks to ensure that Pakistan’s primary bowlers remain in prime condition, ready to deliver impactful performances when called upon.

In a statement, Shaheen Shah Afridi said: “It was an absolute honour to captain the Pakistan National Cricket Team. As a team player, it is my duty to back our captain, Babar Azam”.

“I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world,” he noted.