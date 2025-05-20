PCB seeks coaching staff for national cricket team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released advertisements for the role of coaching staff for the national cricket team, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the PCB has officially advertised multiple coaching positions for the national team. The board has sought individuals for the roles for batting, bowling, fielding, and strength and conditioning coaching.

During the recent tour of New Zealand, Mohammad Yousuf, Mohammad Masroor, and Drikus Simon served as part of the coaching staff.

However, the team notably lacked a designated bowling coach during the series. The recruitment process is now underway to fill this gap and strengthen the overall coaching setup.

On May 13, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the appointment of Mike Hesson, as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team effective from 26 May, 2025.

Hesson comes in to fill the post after evaluation of numerous applications received against the vacancy, which fell vacant after Pakistan men’s team tour to New Zealand in April.

Hesson had previously served as head coach of various international teams including New Zealand and Kenya. He is also currently serving as head coach of Islamabad United, who is the defending champions of HBL Pakistan Super League.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that “I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.