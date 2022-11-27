PDM alliance to ask CM Punjab to get vote of confidence through Governor – sources

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and other alliance parties have started consultations over moving a motion of no confidence against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after the PTI Chief Imran Khan announced their plan to exit all assemblies, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the PDM parties are considering two options including filing the motion of no confidence in the assembly session or asking Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-Rehman to ask the CM to get a vote of confidence in the assembly.

In case of a motion of no confidence, the opposition alliance would have to get 186 votes against the CM to remove him. However, if the Governor asks the CM to get a vote of confidence then he would have to secure at least 186 votes to maintain his position.

As of now the government alliance, i.e the PTI, PML-Q and others, have a total of 190 seats including 180 PTI and 10 PML-Q members. The final decision on the motion of no confidence or vote of confidence would be made by the PML-N in a few days.

PTI Chief Imran Khan, in his speech at the Rawalpindi gathering on Saturday, announced that his party will quit all the provincial and national assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

