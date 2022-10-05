PDM, allies to meet in Islamabad for ‘crucial decisions’

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other parties in the coalition government has been summoned at Prime Minister’s Office, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

The heads of the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the ruling alliance will discuss the prevailing political and economic situation of the country, say sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Aftab Sherpao, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Khurshed Shah, Aminul Haque and others would attend the meeting.

The meeting would be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to sources, the meeting will also discuss Imran Khan’s forthcoming long march towards Islamabad.

Earlier, Imran Khan said that he would soon give a call to his supporters to steer the country out of the quagmire.

In an interview with private news channel, the PTI chief said that “unimaginable” sea of people will march toward Islamabad, adding that he has kept his plan a secret in view of recent audio leaks and “tapping” of phone calls.

