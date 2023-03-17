Saturday, March 18, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PDM cannot defeat PTI in elections: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) cannot defeat PTI in elections, ARY News reported.

He criticised that the rulers are busy taking vengeful actions while the PTI is busy in the election campaign.

While talking to the ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI leadership is not afraid to appear before the court, adding that the authorities constantly addressed the security issues, and will appear before the court if the security threat is resolved.

READ: ‘LONDON PLAN’ BEING IMPLEMENTED AGAINST IMRAN KHAN: FARRUKH

“After the court order, Imran Khan will appear in Islamabad court tomorrow,” said Qureshi.

He strongly criticised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) saying that the PDM is afraid of facing defeat by PTI in the by-polls citing the popularity of Imran Khan.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.