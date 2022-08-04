PDM files reference with ECP, seeks Imran Khan’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has moved a reference before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the opposition alliance filed a Toshakhana reference under Article 63 of the Constitution with the Election Commission.

The reference pleaded with the electoral watchdog to disqualify Imran Khan in light of Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

“Imran Khan is no more Sadiq and Amin (truthful and honest) as he did not declare the gifts received in Toshakhana,” the reference stated.

Earlier in April, PM Sharif had accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman of selling gifts received during foreign visits.

As per the country’s law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be put in the state depository or the Toshakhana.

