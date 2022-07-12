PDM govt devises political strategy for Punjab by-polls

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has devised a political strategy to win Punjab by-polls as the federal government planned to reduce petrol price, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal government led by PDM parties has decided to bring down petrol price to attract the voters ahead of Punjab by-polls on 20 vacant seats.

While chairing a session, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought a summary from the ministries of petroleum and finance for making a cut in oil prices.

Addressing the session, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the nation should bore the fruit of rendering sacrifice for the country. He added that the nationals reserve a right to get relief from the government.

He said that the nationals should be given relief after the reduction of oil prices globally. He vowed that the federal government will continue its efforts to provide people to the masses.

Sources told ARY News that the federal government has set a target to win the Punjab by-polls in the name of providing relief to the nation. It has been planned to reduce petrol prices for attracting voters in favour of their candidates, sources added.

They said that the federal government is expected to reduce petrol price before the Punjab by-elections and hike it again after the polls.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz announced that ‘good days’ are coming as all the difficult decisions have been taken by the incumbent government.

Addressing an election rally in Chichawatni’s constituency PP-202 in connection with the by-elections, she had said that the people have won her heart by giving her a warm welcome.

Maryam Nawaz had said that the crises surrounding the country have been averted. Petrol prices have to be increased due to the alleged wrong policies of former prime minister Imran Khan, adding that the crisis created by him is over now.

She had said PM Shehbaz Sharif will announce a big relief for the masses.

