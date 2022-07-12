Bhakkar jalsa: Imran Khan says ‘thieves planned to rig Punjab by-polls’

BHAKKAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has warned the nationals of an alleged plan to rig Punjab by-polls on 20 vacant seats of the provincial assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Imran Khan, while addressing a public rally in Bhakkar today, said that the thieves have joined hands with the election commission to rig the upcoming Punjab by-polls. “Pakistanis should be aware of these thieves who come forth to rig the elections.”

“Thieves and the election commission colluded to rig the elections. How many times has the chief election commissioner (CEC) met Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz? They are now planning to steal the polls.”

This is a developing story…

