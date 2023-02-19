PDM govt taking country to verge of collapse: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led (PDM) government has put the country on the verge of collapse, ARY News reported.

Addressing a PTI’s corner meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi demanded the PDM government resgination, saying that the incumbent rulers should announce free and fair general elections in the country immediately.

The PTI leader further said the federal government has ‘destroyed’ the country’s economy just for the sake to complete its tenure.

Shah Mehmood claimed that the nation was suffering due to ‘corruption and incompetence’ of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

“They [the government] have no right to demand accountability of PTI as we have only ruled for three and a half years,” he added.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan sacrificed two provincial governments to save the country, adding that only a party with a public mandate can make decisions for the betterment of the country.

He added that the industries are shutting down their operations from Pakistan as the investors have no trust in the ruling government.

Replying to Maryam Nawaz’s statement regarding the general election, he challenged PML-N to announce a free and fair general election across the country and let the people decide who they want to be in power.

