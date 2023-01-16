PDM govt to be sent packing in three weeks: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government will be sent packing in two to three weeks, ARY News reported.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, the former federal minister said that his party’s only goal was to send [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif-led government packing.

“We want to use the options of vote of confidence and no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that the final decision would be taken by PTI parliamentary party.

He further said that they would only return to National Assembly for vote of confidence, claiming that they were in contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers.

“If another two PML-N lawmakers agree in this regard, Shehbaz Sharif-led government would not be able to complete the numbers,” Fawad Chaudhry claimed.

In response to a question, Fawad said that it was premature to say anything related to the run-off election. “The incumbent PDM government will be sent packing in two to three weeks”, he added.

He also lambasted the PDM government for not holding the elections, saying that the current economic situation does not allow such resistance.

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan hinted at returning to National Assembly for caretaker setup, claiming that his party was in contact with “several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers”.

“We will test them (PML-N MNAs) first then will add them to party folds,” Imran said, adding: “If we don’t return to National Assembly then the government will form the caretaker setup in consultation with Opposition leader Raja Riaz”.

The PTI chairman further said that his party had decided to put Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to test through “different plans”, including a confidence vote in parliament.

