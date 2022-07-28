PDM head Fazlur Rehman lambasts Shehbaz Sharif over failed policy

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman blasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over adopting a failed policy which increased risks for the coalition government, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired the PDM summit after the coalition government faced multiple failures to stop the advancement of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Fazlur Rehman censured Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and PM Shehbaz Sharif for adopting a failed policy which resulted in a major political dent to the coalition government.

Sources told ARY News that Maryam Nawaz suggested the PDM parties to get rid of their policy of conciliation. She asked PDM parties to formulate a concrete strategy for the general elections. The PML-N Vice-President also demanded to immediately accept the resignations of the PTI lawmakers in the National Assembly (NA).

While criticising PM Sharif, Fazlur Rehman demanded the coalition government play its role in the cancellation of the bail of PTI Chief Imran Khan. He also suggested the political parties organise a long march from Rawalpindi to Lahore to protest against the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC).

Earlier, it was learnt that the federal government decided to accept the resignations of some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has started consultation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq in a bid to accept the resignations of PTI lawmakers.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N has demanded to accept the resignation of eight PTI lawmakers, including Imran Khan.

The legislative department of the National Assembly has asserted that homework in this regard has been completed while the final decision would be taken by the NA Speaker.

