PDM heads to meet today to discuss long march, in-house change

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned an important session of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on January 25 (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

The key summit of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be attended by heads of the component parties of the opposition. The all-important meeting will be chaired by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. The session will take place at PML-N Secretariat at 3:00pm.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other party chiefs will attend the meeting. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will attend the meeting via video link.

The forum will discuss the strategy for Islamabad long-march and a joint strategy against the incumbent government, including a proposal to bring an in-house change in Centre, said sources.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the multi-party opposition alliance, had announced that it will kick off its long march towards Islamabad on March 23.

Nawaz gives go-ahead for in-house change

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif had given go-ahead to his party leadership to go for in-house change.

Progress was made during backdoor contacts between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said sources.

After the backdoor contacts, Nawaz Sharif greenlighted the decision to initiate efforts for making an in-house change, sources hadsaid. Some PML-N leaders have confirmed ARY News’ report regarding the development.

