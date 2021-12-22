PDM leadership to discuss Islamabad march on Friday

KARACHI: JUI-F chief and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman will arrive in Karachi tomorrow (Thursday) to chair Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership meeting which will be held on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman will chair the PDM Sindh chapter leadership meeting which will be held at the residence of Shah Owais Noorani.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and leadership of other opposition parties will attend the meeting, sources informed ARY News.

The meeting will discuss preparations regarding Islamabad long march, they added.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the multi-party opposition alliance, had announced that it will kick off its long march towards Islamabad on March 23.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement– announced the date while briefing media about decisions taken in the hours-long meeting held in Islamabad on Dec. 6.

Flanked by other opposition leaders, the JUI-F chief said that PDM’s ‘Mehangai’ march or inflation march against the incumbent government would start on March 23. He further said that PDM sessions on provincial level would be conducted before the start of a long march.

Resignation from assemblies

In reply to a question, the PDM head had said that no decision was made so far regarding resigning from assemblies, adding that the decision would be taken at appropriate time.

