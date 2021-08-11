PDM announces new date for Karachi power show

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced a new date for the power show in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, the JUI-F chief said that PDM will hold a public gathering in Karachi on August 29.

“PDM will hold its steering committee meeting on August 21 in Islamabad whereas a public rally will be held in Karachi on August 29,” he announced.

Maulana Fazl further said a meeting of the joint opposition alliance will be held in Karachi on August 28. He also announced making Aftab Ahmed Sherpao as Vice President of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Speaking regarding the Afghanistan crisis, the PDM chairman said that the Afghan issue should be resolved through dialogue between the rival parties.

The PDM chief earlier announced to hold a rally in Karachi on August 13 but postponed it later on due to the fourth Covid-19 wave in the port city.

According to the sources, the PDM has decided to give a tough time not only to Imran Khan’s PTI government but also to the PPP’s Sindh government.

Earlier on July 18, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif held consultations on the next power shows of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).