PDM parties to hold postponed meeting tomorrow, sources

Islamabad: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and coalition parties in the federal government would meet again on August 6, Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar to attend the session via video link.

According to sources, PDM and government coalition parties would hold another meeting in Islamabad tomorrow to discuss the political scenario and strategize the coming situations. The participants would be briefed about the cabinets’ decisions.

The meeting was supposed to be held on Thursday but was postponed citing security issues.

According to details available with ARY News, the PDM leadership postponed their third sitting due to the protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other security reasons.

PDM and its allied parties were to hold a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House today for the third consecutive day seemingly to finalize a future course of action against Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the Chief of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, who is a part of the PDM alliance, strongly criticized the coalition government over rising inflation and “poor’ economic policies.

