PDM session: Nawaz Sharif suggests ‘power show’ outside SC

ISLAMABAD: Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has suggested to organise a power show outside the Supreme Court (SC) during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) heads sessions, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PDM heads session was held under the chair of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad today. During the session, Nawaz Sharif suggested to stage a power show outside the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday.

Sources said that some PDM leaders expressed fear of confrontation in case of organising a protest. It was learnt that the PDM leaders will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

READ: PPP, MQM OPPOSE FEDERAL CABINET DECISION TO BAN PTI



While addressing a press conference, Maulana Fazlur Rehman alleged that ‘criminal’ Imran Khan is being given protection after he was arrested Rs60 billion corruption case.

Federal cabinet mulls over imposing ‘emergency’

The federal cabinet has been mulling over the imposition of emergency in the country following the political unrest after the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, sources told ARY News.

The federal cabinet session was held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sources told ARY News that the cabinet members mulled over using the option of imposing emergency.

READ: PM DEPLORES ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS OF JUSTICE’ WITH IMRAN KHAN IN CORRUPTION CASES



During the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) session, the coalition parties suggested to impose emergency. The cabinet members also held consultations over necessary steps to cope with the political and economic challenges.

The federal cabinet held discussions over the verdicts, as well as reviewed the recommendations of extending the tenure of the assemblies, sources added.