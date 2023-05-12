Federal cabinet mulls over imposing emergency in country: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has been mulling over the imposition of emergency in the country following the political unrest after the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The federal cabinet session is underway under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sources told ARY News that the cabinet members mulled over using the option of imposing emergency.

During the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) session, the coalition parties suggested to impose emergency. The cabinet members also held consultations over necessary steps to cope with the political and economic challenges.

The federal cabinet held discussions over the verdicts, as well as reviewed the recommendations of extending the tenure of the assemblies, sources added.

Earlier, it was learnt that the federal cabinet reviewed the Supreme Court’s verdict in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s arrest case.

The federal cabinet is meeting to discuss the post-Imran Khan arrest situation and Supreme Court’s verdict that nullified his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case by NAB.

The federal cabinet also approved decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Khawaja Asif for ’emergency’

Yesterday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that an emergency is a constitutional option but there is no chance of imposing martial law.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s release order of Imran Khan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan’s personal and public medical reports have huge differences as he walked in the Supreme Court corridor without a wheelchair.

He lambasted the PTI chief Imran Khan saying that he has no information regarding the violent protests but the protestor was actually invoked by the video message he posted which then led to attacks on the Corps Commander’s house and other military installations.

Khawaja Asif maintained that PTI leaders were directing the workers where to go and they attacked important public buildings. He said that PTI carry out violence on the pattern of a terrorist group which they are doing since 2014.