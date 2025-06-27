PDMA releases casualty details following torrential rains, flash floods

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued details of causalities during the torrential rains and flash floods in the province.

According to the PDMA, monsoon rains have caused the Swat River to overflow, leading to a severe flood situation. It released an initial damage report, confirming that landslides and flash floods in Swat have claimed 11 lives and injured 6 people.

The deceased include four men, three women, and four children, according to PDMA.

The PDMA report also indicated that 56 houses have been damaged due to the rains and flash floods, with 6 homes completely destroyed and 50 partially affected.

Swat has suffered the most significant loss of life and property, with 11 fatalities reported. Under the monsoon plan, 136 relief trucks have been provided to the district administration.

Additionally, a relief fund of 450 million rupees has been allocated for flash flood victims. The PDMA has issued alerts to the administrations of Nowshera and Charsadda to prepare for potential flood risks.

Flash floods in Swat River have left 73 people trapped, with 17 from two families from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab confirmed drowned in Fizagat, Deputy Commissioner said.

The incidents occurred on Friday at Fizagat, where tourists from two families were having breakfast near the riverbank when a sudden surge in water swept them away.

A viral video circulating on social media captured the harrowing moment, showing women and children trapped in the river as onlookers watched in shock.