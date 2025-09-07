PDMA Sindh intensifies relief operations amid flood risk

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has expanded its emergency response and flood relief operations across various districts, ARY News reported.

The measures have been taken as the province risks urban flooding and flash floods due to heavy monsoon rains.

According to PDMA Director General Syed Salman Shah, four Turkish-made dewatering pumps have been deployed by the authority to Larkana to ensure timely drainage in rain-affected areas.

The Sindh flood relief supplies, including tents, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, and portable toilets, have been transported to flood-affected areas such as Sukkur, Shikarpur, and Larkana.

The PDMA is working tirelessly, jointly with district administrations, to monitor the rising situation and ensure the prompt delivery of aid.

The authority is also providing technical assistance to support local rescue efforts across the province. Citizens are urged to follow the instructions and cooperate with local authorities and rescue teams to safeguard lives and property.

The Sindh government is has also taken pre-emptive measures for expected surge in water levels at Guddu Barrage on September 8, directing all departments to be vigilant for any unforeseen situation.

Sindh flood relief plans are being made for evacuations and to set up camps for families that might need to evacuate their homes.

If anyone needs help, they can call the PDMA helpline at 1736.

A day earlier, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued a flood alert for the Sutlej and Chenab rivers as well as hill torrents in the province amid the floods in Pakistan.

According to Director General PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali, a severe flood is expected to occur at the Panjnad point within the next 24 hours.

The situation remains critical at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River, where extremely high flood levels persist.