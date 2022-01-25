PDM’s ‘anti-inflation march’ will start as per schedule: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the government’s request to defer long march due to terrorism threats, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multi-party opposition alliance – has decided to continue with the long march against the rising inflation as per schedule on March 23 (Pakistan Day), ARY News reported.

“Caravans from all over the country will leave for Islamabad on March 23,” announced PDM Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman while briefing media about decisions taken in summit session of opposition alliance.

Responding to Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed’s request to postpone march due to Pakistan Day parade, the JUI-F chief said: “As far as the parade is concerned, it takes place from morning to afternoon and our marchers will enter Islamabad in the afternoon, so there is no conflict.”

The PDM head also warned the authorities against any attempt to use force to prevent the marchers from entering the federal capital.

Speaking over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the PDM head said the opposition alliance had already rejected the Election Act Amendment Bill and will not accept general elections under electronic voting machines.

Also Read: PDM heads to meet today to discuss long march, in-house change

Maulana Fazl also rejected the recently passed Finance Supplementary Bill, 2022 – generally known as mini-budget. He demanded the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to immediately withdraw the finance bill as it will put more burden on poor people. PDM head also slammed govt over SBP bill and shortage of urea in the country.

On in-house change, Fazlur Rehman was of the view that no decision was made so far on a proposal to bring an in-house change in Centre. “Support of all parties required to bring in-house change in Centre,” he added.

The PDM session, chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was attended by PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Bilal Kayani, National Party’s Abdul Malik, Aftab Sherpao of Qaumi Watan Party, Awais Noorani, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Siddiqul Farooq and Hafiz Hamdullah.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz attended the meeting via video-link. The PDM session was held at PML-N Secretariat.

Nawaz, Fazl contact

Earlier today, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman agreed to speed up opposition parties’ struggle and movement to send the PTI government packing, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The agreement was reached during a telephonic conversation between the PML-N supremo and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief.

They discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, as well as the opposition alliance’s anti-government movement, the sources said, adding the PDM’s long march and in-house change also came under discussion.

The sources said Nawaz Sharif assured that the PML-N will support whatever decision the PDM takes.

Comments