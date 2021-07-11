Peace in Afghanistan guarantees peace in region: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said Pakistan committed to peace in Afghanistan but will not hand over bases for any attacks in neighbouring countries.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for regional security.

He said Pakistan, being a responsible state, has always desired peace in Afghanistan and would welcome any decision made by the Afghan people for their homeland.

The interior minister said Pakistan will not side with any party in Afghanistan as stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of our own homeland.

He urged the Kabul government and the Afghan Taliban to negotiate and find out a solution to the conflict that is acceptable to all the parties.

“Taliban in Afghanistan now have changed,” the minister said and added now they understand that peace can only be achieved through dialogues.

He said that the nation the people of the country fully support their armed forces. Predicting about the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, he said PTI will form the upcoming government and PM Khan will highlight the Kashmir issue at every forum.

Replying to a question, the minister said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz is giving irresponsible statements and she needs to reconsider her approach.