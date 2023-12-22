Peaceful protest is everyone’s right, remarks IHC CJ in Baloch protestors’ case

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in his remarks stated that peaceful protest is everyone’s right, and the Baloch protestors cannot be “forcefully” sent back to their province, ARY News reported on Friday.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq chaired a hearing on the petition filed against the arrest of Baloch protesters in IHC in which the court directed the IG Punjab to submit a detailed report in writing about the Baloch women in police custody.

The Chief Justice instructed the IG to present data before the court regarding the number of detainees, those released, and any incidents of harassment with the female protestors in Police Stations.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq expressed deep concern over the rising street crimes in the capital and lambasted the IG Punjab as the police have failed to fulfill its duties effectively in Islamabad. He highlighted instances where the court’s staff members fell victim to theft, with mobile phones and wallets being snatched.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq in his remarks stated that those who wish to protest peacefully should be allowed to do so, and directed the police chief to arrange a meeting of the women with their counsels.

The lawyer pointed out that the IG had miscommunicated in court yesterday that there were no women in police custody and demanded that contempt proceedings be initiated against him.

The IG Islamabad presented the latest figures, stating that 216 individuals were in custody, out of which 34 were in judicial custody, and 1 was under physical remand. Furthermore, 19 women were released as per the Chief Justice’s orders.

In response to a query about presenting data in court, the Chief Justice directed the counsel to handle the entire matter, assuring them that the court would closely monitor the situation.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq concluded the hearing by announcing that a detailed decision on today’s proceedings would be issued soon. He informed that Justices Gul Hassan and Inamul Haq would conduct the hearing on the case next week, urging all concerned parties to stay informed and contact his office if needed.