Peaky Blinders season six Netflix stream date announced

The streaming giant Netflix announced that the sixth season of the British crime thriller show Peaky Blinders will stream from June 10.

Netflix shared first look pictures from the upcoming season.

“There’s one last deal to be done,” the tweet read. “The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders premieres June 10.”

The story of the sixth season will pick up right from where the fifth left off.

The fifth season’s finale showed Peaky Blinders, led by leader Thomas “Tommy” Shelby, failing in killing the fascist politician Oswald Mosley.

The razor gang’s leader is in a fix because of problems. He is seen holding a gun to his head, while his dead wife Grace encourage him to end his life and rid himself of the demons. \

Don’t worry about Tommy Shelby

Creator Steven Knight, however, assured fans that they shouldn’t worry about Tommy.

“I do, I know how it will end. The very end of episode six, series seven and it will end with the first air raid siren in Birmingham for World War Two,” he told Express.

He added: “If you’re expecting something, it probably won’t happen, if you’re not expecting something, it might happen.”

The cast includes Cillian Murphy plays Thomas “Tommy” Shelby while Paul Anderson portrays Arthur Shelby. The roles of Ada Thorne and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Shelby is portrayed by Sophie Rundle and Natasha O’Keefe respectively.

The role of Finn Shelby and Alfred Solomons are respectively played respectively by Harry Kirton and Tom Hardy..

Finn Cole and Anya Taylor-Joy will play the expected husband-wife villains as Michael and Gina Gray.

